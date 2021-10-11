Kim Kardashian Gets The Pop Star Treatment In Unaired 'SNL' Sketch

When Kardashian wasn't portraying a Gen Z pop star on SNL, she was happily poking fun at her own public persona, as well as her famous family. In her opening monologue, Kardashian didn't hold back as she addressed a number of the biggest headlines swirling around the Kardashian-Jenners.

"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt—basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons," Kardashian began her monologue.

"One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger," Kardashian continued "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."

She then went on to address her much-publicized split from Kanye West. "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids," she said. "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."

She even portrayed her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as a TV court judge, a la Judge Judy, overseeing cases involving her other family members. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner both made cameos in the skit, as well.