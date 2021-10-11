Kim Kardashian Gets The Pop Star Treatment In Unaired 'SNL' Sketch
By Emily Lee
October 11, 2021
Glitter Revolution is here to slay.
On Sunday (October 10), Saturday Night Live released an unaired sketch from Kim Kardashian's turn as host. The bonus skit sees the reality star get the pop star treatment alongside SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. Together, they form Glitter Revolution.
In the sketch, Glitter Revolution is brought in to Costco HQ to help the wholesale retailer bring in a younger demographic. In matching pink leather ensembles, the trio performed a series of hilarious songs all about Costco's merchandise and food court.
Throughout the sketch, Kardashian can be seen holding back a smile as she fights not to giggle at the silly dialogue and lyrics. "Hey, all you corporate freaks!" Kardashian says at one point. "We want to know what the hell is up Costco!"
When Kardashian wasn't portraying a Gen Z pop star on SNL, she was happily poking fun at her own public persona, as well as her famous family. In her opening monologue, Kardashian didn't hold back as she addressed a number of the biggest headlines swirling around the Kardashian-Jenners.
"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt—basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons," Kardashian began her monologue.
"One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger," Kardashian continued "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."
She then went on to address her much-publicized split from Kanye West. "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids," she said. "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."
She even portrayed her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as a TV court judge, a la Judge Judy, overseeing cases involving her other family members. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner both made cameos in the skit, as well.