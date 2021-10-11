Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was 'Down To Die' Before He Met Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox opened up about their whirlwind romance during a cover story for British GQ. After tattooing the words "the darkest fairytale" on each other, the couple talked about why they're soulmates, and in the process, MGK admitted that he was "down to die" before he met his girlfriend.

"I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire," he explained. "Dude, I was down to die. I was good. I was like, 'All right, got music out there. That’ll hold me down.' You know, my daughter is the best extension of me and she’s going to be better than I am. And I’ve seen some s***, so I’m good to go."

But then he met Fox, and she quite literally saved his life. "I’ve lost so many friends to suicide," he said. "Love gave me a reason to stay here."

To outsiders, Fox and MGK's love story seems perfect, but the actress assured that while it has "euphoric highs" it's not all butterflies and rainbows. "This is a very intense relationship," she said. "Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away."

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," MGK added. "It’s ecstasy and agony for sure... I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Read the full story here and see pictures from the shoot below.