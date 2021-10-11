Major Update On Juju Smith-Schuster's Injury Status: Report

UPDATE:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources intitally told Rapoport that Smith-Schuster underwent a "successful" surgical procedure on his injured right shoulder, however, Rapoport later clarified that Smith-Schuster is still scheduled to undergo surgery following an MRI on Sunday (October 10) night.

"#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced last night after a dislocation that can often result in a labral tear," Rapoport tweeted. "He was examined and had an MRI last night, at which point the decision was made that he needed surgery."

Rapoport's confirmation comes hours after he initially reported Smith-Schuster was expected to be placed on injured reserve and could miss the remainder of the season after receiving treatment at a hospital for "a potential serious injury" and was scheduled to undergo more tests on Monday (October 11).