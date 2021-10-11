Man Blows Up Convenience Store ATM, Runs Away Without Taking Any Cash

By Bill Galluccio

October 11, 2021

ATM Maching in Store Window
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities are looking for a suspect who blew up an ATM in Philadelphia. Police said that the suspect walked into a 24-hour convenience store around 2:45 a.m. ET on Monday (October 11) and placed an explosive device on the ATM.

The suspect then ran outside as the machine blew up, sending debris raining across the store. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and did not take any money.

The store clerk was behind bullet-proof glass and was not injured in the blast. The explosion did not cause any damage to the building.

Officials did not say what type of explosive was used and have not provided any information about the suspect.

Last week, a member of a Dutch gang was killed while making a tutorial on how to bomb ATM machines. The explosion happened at a "training center" where the videos were made. The gang was responsible for 15 ATM bombings across Germany, making off with $2.5 million.

