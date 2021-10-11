Olivia Rodrigo Says Going To Therapy Was 'Life-Changing'

By Hayden Brooks

October 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is proud of the work that she's accomplished during therapy and she wants her fans to follow suit if they feel like that's the path for them.

After admitting that her 40-year-old therapist cried upon hearing “driver’s license,” Rodrigo, 18, went in-depth about the practice during a segment for CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday (October 10) as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. "I hadn't really started going 'til I was like 16 and that was a really big, life-changing moment,” she told Tracy Smith during the seven-minute segment, "I've learned so much about myself."

Rodrigo went on to call out the folks, including adults, who seem to trivialize fame or trauma for young adults. "[There's] sometimes a stigma around it, too,” she acknowledged. "Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you don't need that. You have so much. Your life is so great. What are your problems?'"

"I think that's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too — kind of trivialize what they're going through just because, you know, 'Ah, they're fine, they're just kids. They'll get through it,'" she continued. "But it feels so real when you're in it. It's so valid."

Olivia Rodrigo
