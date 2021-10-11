'Proceed To Party': Toby Keith Marks 10-Year Anniversary Of 'Red Solo Cup'

By Kelly Fisher

October 11, 2021

2019 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Toby Keith has celebrated plenty of hit songs throughout his decades-long career, and he just marked a milestone for one of his most popular.

Keith took to his social media channels Sunday (October 10), raising a glass — or, more appropriately, a plastic cup — to “Red Solo Cup.” The iconic party anthem debuted 10 years ago, and Keith had a fitting message for fans on the anniversary of the hit song: “Today marks 10 years of raising our red solo cups to this song! Proceed to party.” Of course, fans were ready to proceed. Many commented that they “have my red solo cup ready,” and toasted “here’s to 10 more (years),” and other celebratory responses. Other's couldn't believe it's already been a decade since Keith released “Red Solo Cup.”

Keith is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.

Check out Keith’s celebration “Red Solo Cup” here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.