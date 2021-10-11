'Proceed To Party': Toby Keith Marks 10-Year Anniversary Of 'Red Solo Cup'

Toby Keith has celebrated plenty of hit songs throughout his decades-long career, and he just marked a milestone for one of his most popular.

Keith took to his social media channels Sunday (October 10), raising a glass — or, more appropriately, a plastic cup — to “Red Solo Cup.” The iconic party anthem debuted 10 years ago, and Keith had a fitting message for fans on the anniversary of the hit song: “Today marks 10 years of raising our red solo cups to this song! Proceed to party.” Of course, fans were ready to proceed. Many commented that they “have my red solo cup ready,” and toasted “here’s to 10 more (years),” and other celebratory responses. Other's couldn't believe it's already been a decade since Keith released “Red Solo Cup.”

Keith is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.

Check out Keith’s celebration “Red Solo Cup” here: