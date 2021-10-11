Sword-Wielding Florida Man Accused Of Starting Fire, Flooding Jail Cell

Police officers in Florida had their hands full with one man accused of a slew of wild acts, including flooding a jail cell, WKMG says.

The craziness started early Thursday morning (October 7) when Titusville Police officers rushed to reports of an active fire on Craig Avenue, a police report says. Cops claim they also found a man sitting in his front yard, holding a sword and drinking "half-gallon-sized Captain Morgan spiced rum," as the fire raged from his home to the middle of the road.

"Police previously responded to the same location around five times over the last six months in reference to illegal fires started by the suspect," reporters noted.

Authorities say the flames were extinguished before they spread to other houses or causing any injuries. Damages to the home were estimated at $500, according to the report.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Scott Taylor, was taken to Brevard County Jail but that wasn't the end of the alleged incident.

Taylor allegedly broke the fire sprinkler head in his cell, causing the booking cell and room to flood, reporters say. Officials claim $1,000 worth of damage came from the unexpected flood.

The man faces charges of intentional or reckless burning of lands and felony criminal mischief.