Watch: Aggressive Encounter Between Vikings Head Coach And Kirk Cousins

There was some aggression between a player and a coach after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 10.

In a video posted to Twitter, you can see Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins get a little too excited and grab head coach Mike Zimmer aggressively by the shirt. Zimmer responded with the same aggression that Cousins showed and had to be held back by another coach.

According to NBC Sports, the encounter came after Greg Joseph made a game-winning 54-yard field goal giving the Vikings a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

The cameras caught the quarterback's aggressive reaction towards his coach, but after the game, Cousins said, "I was just celebrating with it."

"I was fired up," Cousins also added.

Some people have speculated that the encounter between the two had something to do with their disagreement of Cousins not getting vaccinated.

The Vikings currently have a 2-3 record. They have beaten the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

Next, the Vikings will face off against the Carolina Panthers, who have a 3-2 record, on Sunday, October 17, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.