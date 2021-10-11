WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures Bear Wandering Up To Family's Front Door

A Colorado man got a visit from a massive bear in the middle of the night. The bear waltzed right up to Todd Mitchem's front door and started sniffing around.

At one point, it looked directly into his Ring doorbell camera and snorted. Then, after checking out the front door, the bear wandered away.

Mitchem told Fox News that he is used to seeing bears in his neighborhood. He said there are at least three bears that frequent his neighborhood in Evergreen. He said he sees the bear who came to his front door about once a week, wandering around.

"Everyone here is used to coexisting with nature," he said. "You learn to stay out of the way. It's nothing abnormal."

Mitchem said that he checks his doorbell camera every night and not just for bears. He must also be on the lookout for mountain lions and elk, especially when he goes out to walk his dogs.

"Once the sun goes down, things get interesting," he said.

Mitchem shared the video of the bear on Facebook.

"So…..errrr…..I mean……hello friend. Captured on our ring……10/3/21 at 3:16am!!!!! Yikes," he captioned the video.