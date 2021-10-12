Chase Bryant And Girlfriend Selena Weber Announced Their Engagement

The couple expanded their family in September, adopting a new puppy, Goose, to join their older dog Trigger.

In February, Bryant opened up to PEOPLE magazine about his 2018 suicide attempt. The country singer explained that he was so focused on chasing success, he wasn't allowing himself to seek out happiness. "So when I looked at it in that moment, it was like, life's too short, don't make it any shorter," Bryant said of his attempt. "It ain't worth it. We all have something to be thankful for, right? Looking back at it now, it's so weird. You're so dark and then all of a sudden you're like, 'OK, I got to get my s*** right so I can help somebody else."

Now, Bryant is in a better frame of mind. "Now I get to, hopefully, one day have kids of my own and raise a family of my own. And there's a lot to be thankful for. And I'm just thankful I made it out of that night."