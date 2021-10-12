Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Unveils Touching Memorial Plaque In His Honor

A tribute fit for a rock legend.

On Monday (October 11), Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena, California unveiled a touching memorial plaque in the late rock star's honor. The plaque sits near the Civic Auditorium, where Van Halen played a number of shows in their early years.

"The Van Halen family emigrated from the Netherlands to Pasadena in 1962. Alex and Eddie Van Halen attended schools in Pasadena and began playing music together with Eddie on guitar and Alex on drums," the plaque reads. "Years later, the brothers formed the band Van Halen, along with bassist Michael Anthony and vocalist David Lee Roth. Between 1975 and 1978, Van Halen performed 14 concerts at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and Conference Center."

The plaque was unveiled by Mayor Victor Gordo just a few days after the anniversary of Eddie's death. "Regarded as one of the most successful bands of all time, Van Halen will forever be remembered for reinventing Rock'n'Rll and their connection to Pasadena," the plaque concludes.