George Strait & Willie Nelson To Team Up For Special Texas Show

George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state of Texas for a special evening in 2022.

Scheduled for April 29, 2022, "Strait from Moody Center" will celebrate the opening of the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena, Moody Center. The one-night-only concert will focus on Strait but feature Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band as supporting acts. It also happens to be a celebratory day for Nelson as it marks his 89th birthday.

"I'm so glad I’ll get to 'sing one with Willie' and I can't think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas," Strait said in a statement. "Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band."

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets for "Strait from Moody Center," beginning next Wednesday (October 20) via the venue’s official website.