George Strait & Willie Nelson To Team Up For Special Texas Show
By Hayden Brooks
October 12, 2021
George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state of Texas for a special evening in 2022.
Scheduled for April 29, 2022, "Strait from Moody Center" will celebrate the opening of the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena, Moody Center. The one-night-only concert will focus on Strait but feature Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band as supporting acts. It also happens to be a celebratory day for Nelson as it marks his 89th birthday.
"I'm so glad I’ll get to 'sing one with Willie' and I can't think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas," Strait said in a statement. "Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band."
Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets for "Strait from Moody Center," beginning next Wednesday (October 20) via the venue’s official website.