Here's What Offset Surprised Cardi B With At Her Star-Studded Birthday Bash

The stars came out in droves as Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday with an epic, dancehall themed party at River Studios in LA on Monday night.

Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish and Karrueche were among the celebrity guests that showed up to turn up for Cardi's big birthday bash, which the "WAP" rapper took to social media to promote all week long. Just one day before the big event, she tweeted:

"Yes it’s true! The Dress code is dancehall! Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks! I’m performing eyeland gal tomorrow at my party."