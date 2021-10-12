Jamie Lynn Spears Changes Title Of Her Memoir After Backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears is disregarding any criticism and marching forward with the release of her upcoming memoir.

On Monday (October 11), the younger Spears sibling, who has been criticized by both her older sibling, Britney, and her fans for failing to stand up and push back against the conservatorship, announced her new book. "Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

Spears went on to argue that she owes it to herself, her younger self and her daughters “to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.” Additionally, she revealed that a portion of the book's proceeds will go to This Is My Brave, a nonprofit organization focused on mental health.

The release, which had a tentative working title as I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out, referencing her sister’s 1998 classic, “…Baby One More Time,” is now called Things I Should Have Said.

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” Worthy Publishing said in a statement via Instagram at the time, adding that the “as-yet-untitled memoir” was still in the works.

Things I Should Have Said hits stores on January 18, 2022.