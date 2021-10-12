Kylie Jenner Poses Nude & Covered In Fake Blood For Halloween Photoshoot

It appears Kylie took these photos a while back, as she's currently expecting her second child and her baby bump is not visible in the snaps. It's likely she planned out her content for this Kylie Cosmetics collection in advance. The makeup mogul is reportedly trying to "slow down" her work schedule during her pregnancy.

“Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand,” the source recently told People.

“She seems to love it all though,” the insider continued. “She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It’s cute to see her this excited.”

As of now, Kylie's due date is not known.