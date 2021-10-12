Lady A's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Lady A is releasing their new album What A Song Can Do on October 22nd, and the band will keep the celebration going on October 25th during their exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party

What A Song Can Do is the trio's ninth full-length album, following 2019's Ocean, and showcases 14 new songs including the previously-released "Like A Lady," title track "What A Song Can Do" and more. The project also features guest appearances from Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker and a song called "Friends Don't Let Friends."

In a statement, the band's Charles Kelley said of What A Song Can Do, "We've rediscovered our purpose, and it's to entertain and spread a positive message – I really truly believe that. I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet."

During their exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party, the band will perform songs from What A Song Can Do, as well as fan favorites from previous albums, and talk about their new music and more in a special Q&A.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Lady A on Monday, October 25th at 7pm local time via an exclusive stream on iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Lady A by listening to some of their What A Song Can Do below.