Lala Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Lala Anthony has kept mum about her split from Carmelo Anthony since officially filing for divorce from the NBA star back in June.

On Monday, the actress and host opened up about her public split for the first time with Power 105.1's Angie Martinez. Lala revealed:

"To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve [been] separated and stuff. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it and I still have my moments but, for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case. I already went through that. I already went through that part."

The BMF star went on to dish about her husband's infidelities, adding:

"It came out of nowhere. It wasn’t expected. Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player what did you expect?’ and to be honest I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that so I was caught off guard.”