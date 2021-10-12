Lala Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
October 12, 2021
Lala Anthony has kept mum about her split from Carmelo Anthony since officially filing for divorce from the NBA star back in June.
On Monday, the actress and host opened up about her public split for the first time with Power 105.1's Angie Martinez. Lala revealed:
"To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve [been] separated and stuff. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it and I still have my moments but, for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case. I already went through that. I already went through that part."
The BMF star went on to dish about her husband's infidelities, adding:
"It came out of nowhere. It wasn’t expected. Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player what did you expect?’ and to be honest I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that so I was caught off guard.”
As for whether or not she'll tie the knot again, she added:
"After you've been through what I've been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But I always want to stay positive," she said. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."
Lala filed for divorce from the Los Angeles Lakers star earlier this year after one child, 11 years of marriage and 17 years together. But the breakup hasn't stopped the Power actress from thriving in her career. Aside from being one of Hollywood's most famous best friends, Lala is also starring in 50 Cent's latest STARZ series, BMF as well as Season 2 of Hulu's Wu Tang: An American Saga --- and she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Check out the full interview above.