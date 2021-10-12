Legendary Jazz Player Karl Malone Announces Partnership With Utah Food Bank

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2021

Karl Malone #32 of the Utah Jazz during the game on April 1, 2003.
Photo: Getty Images

Karl Malone, legendary Utah Jazz player, announced a lifetime partnership with the Utah Food Bank on Monday, reported 2 KUTV.

Malone, a Louisiana native, flew into Utah after saying he had a "life-changing" announcement for the food bank. Malone and his wife, Kay, hosted a press conference for the announcement in Heber where they are building a home.

According to Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, said that Malone donated to the food bank in the past. His previous donations include a tractor and semi trailer. According to both Bott and Malone, the partnership is "finishing what they started."

Malone said, "I want to end hunger in Utah and Louisiana. Those are the places we're going to start first."

Malone plans to gather food donations at Karl Malone Group locations, including auto dealerships in Utah.

Watch Malone's announcement below.

Malone said he knows now is the time to help. He said, "I just talked to Miss Ginette, and I want to be serious here. She's got tears in her eyes, and she said, 'I don't know how you knew, but we're hurting.'"

Malone said he's happy to be "home" after leaving for 18 years. He said, "I came here to Utah as a broken individual, and you guys accepted me," he said. "It has nothing to do with Jazz — I feel at home."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.