Legendary Jazz Player Karl Malone Announces Partnership With Utah Food Bank

Karl Malone, legendary Utah Jazz player, announced a lifetime partnership with the Utah Food Bank on Monday, reported 2 KUTV.

Malone, a Louisiana native, flew into Utah after saying he had a "life-changing" announcement for the food bank. Malone and his wife, Kay, hosted a press conference for the announcement in Heber where they are building a home.

According to Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, said that Malone donated to the food bank in the past. His previous donations include a tractor and semi trailer. According to both Bott and Malone, the partnership is "finishing what they started."

Malone said, "I want to end hunger in Utah and Louisiana. Those are the places we're going to start first."

Malone plans to gather food donations at Karl Malone Group locations, including auto dealerships in Utah.

Watch Malone's announcement below.