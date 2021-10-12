Real Estate Agent Fatally Shot In Home He Just Sold

By Bill Galluccio

October 12, 2021

A real estate sign saying sold
Photo: Getty Images

A real estate agent in Virginia was shot in killed in a home he had just soldSoren Arn-Oelschlegel sold the house in Portsmouth to 84-year-old Albert A. Baglione, who lived in Alabama.

Baglione bought the house sight unseen and was reportedly unhappy with the purchase after he showed up. He called Arn-Oelschlegel to return the house, his neighbor told WTKR.

"He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said that Baglione was acting odd when he showed up at his new home.

"He just looked like maybe he had a mental breakdown or something. He didn't look right at all. He kept driving up and down the street all day," they said.

Baglione contacted Arn-Oelschlegel and asked him to come to the house to work things out. When Arn-Oelschlegel arrived, Baglione shot and killed him.

When police showed up at his door, Baglione admitted that he killed his realtor and then locked himself inside the house. Police heard a gunshot and called in a SWAT team to secure a perimeter around the house. When they went inside, they found that Baglione had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

