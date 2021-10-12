The National Mourn The Death Of 'Superfan' Kelly Lynch

On Tuesday (October 12), The National took to Instagram to mourn the loss of a "superfan" named Kelly Lynch.

"The National family has lost a true friend of the band. Superfan Kelly Lynch passed away over the weekend," the band captioned a series of photos of themselves and Lynch over the years. "Kelly could often be seen in the front row of our shows, which explains her Instagram handl e@toolowfrontrow. Kelly's IG bio reflects her infectious personality with the credo, 'Chronically ill but built to thrill.'"

"Many of you met Kelly on the road and saw her indomitable spirit in action," the messaged concluded. "Today, we ask that you hold her in your hearts, as we all mourn the loss of a truly passionate woman we were lucky to have in our lives."

Lynch's Instagram page featured many posts about The National. One of her most recent was a side by side photo of her and singer Matt Berninger, both using oxygen tanks and wearing green Hulk gloves, which she captioned "Sometimes I look back at my photos and I realize this one is probably my greatest achievement in life." Berninger responded in the comments with "Same. 💙🧤"

She also wished Berninger happy birthday every year, with the latest message reading "I hope you have a birthday that is filled with as much happiness, joy and love as you’ve given me."

See The National's post below.