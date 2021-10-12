The Rolling Stones Perform 'Connection' For The First Time In 15 Years

The Rolling Stones are in the middle of their "No Filter Tour" and dug up a deep cut for their recent show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Over the weekend, the iconic collective performed the 1967 track, which is off their LP, Between the Buttons, at the Nissan Stadium. For the performance, guitarist Keith Richards took over vocal duties, saying, “Great to be back. It’s great to be anywhere. Here, blessings on us all. Gold rings on all of us. I’m going to start off on something I haven’t done in years. This should be fun.”

"Connection," which was co-written and sung by Richards, as well as frontman Mick Jagger, was last performed during a Vancouver show at BC Place Stadium in November 2006. It was created when the band was being hounded by the British authorities over their drug usage in the 1960s. After its release, 18 officers bombarded Richards’ home and arrested him and Jagger. The former was charged with “allowing his house to be used for the purpose of smoking cannabis", while Jagger was charged with having four tablets of amphetamines.

Among the other tracks apart of their evening setlist included “Miss You,” “Paint It Black,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Trouble’s a-Comin’” and even “Dead Flowers,” which was selected by fans via an online poll. Next up for the band includes a pair of shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 14 and 17. The tour wraps November 20 in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas F1 race track.