This Georgia City Has The Most Expensive Gas Prices As Costs Rise Statewide

Gas prices are on the rise in Georgia, and a new report shows which drivers are experiencing the largest increase in the state.

AAA noted in a press release on Monday (October 11) that Georgia’s prices rose along with the rising crude oil, reaching an average of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in the Peach State. AAA also notes that it costs drivers just under $46 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $9 more than what they paid in January 2020, at $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in the AAA press release. “The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel. High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this season.”

The most expensive metro market in Georgia is Savannah, ringing in at $3.18. that’s followed by Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.15 and Brunswick at $3.11. The least expensive metro market in Georgia is Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.98. Atlanta comes in at $3.06, AAA shows.

