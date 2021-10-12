Usher Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
By Emily Lee
October 12, 2021
It's a boy!
On Tuesday (October 12), Usher announced the birth of his second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The pair welcomed a baby boy, named Sire Castrello Raymond, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6:42 p.m. He weighed in at 7lbs 13oz.
"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond," Usher wrote on Instagram alongside a close up, black-and-white photo of his newborn son. "I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra."
Usher and Goicoechea are already parents to daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born almost exactly a year before her brother on September 24, 2020. Usher is also the father of two sons, Naviyd and Usher V, from his previous relationship.
Just five days bore Sire's arrival, Usher celebrated Sovereign's first birthday on Instagram. "I’m still flying on a natural high … nothing made me happier than to welcome you my dear heart, my love bug on this day," he gushed. "You have a spirit like you’ve been here before...that’s why I call you Polly. Feels like we’ve done the dance before. I love you baby my Sové “ReignBo” Raymond."
It seems like Sovereign got the best birthday present ever this year—a new baby brother to play with. We can't wait to see how cute this sibling duo is together.