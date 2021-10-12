Usher and Goicoechea are already parents to daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born almost exactly a year before her brother on September 24, 2020. Usher is also the father of two sons, Naviyd and Usher V, from his previous relationship.

Just five days bore Sire's arrival, Usher celebrated Sovereign's first birthday on Instagram. "I’m still flying on a natural high … nothing made me happier than to welcome you my dear heart, my love bug on this day," he gushed. "You have a spirit like you’ve been here before...that’s why I call you Polly. Feels like we’ve done the dance before. I love you baby my Sové “ReignBo” Raymond."



It seems like Sovereign got the best birthday present ever this year—a new baby brother to play with. We can't wait to see how cute this sibling duo is together.