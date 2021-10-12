Usher Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

By Emily Lee

October 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's a boy!

On Tuesday (October 12), Usher announced the birth of his second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The pair welcomed a baby boy, named Sire Castrello Raymond, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6:42 p.m. He weighed in at 7lbs 13oz.

"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond," Usher wrote on Instagram alongside a close up, black-and-white photo of his newborn son. "I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra."

Usher and Goicoechea are already parents to daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born almost exactly a year before her brother on September 24, 2020. Usher is also the father of two sons, Naviyd and Usher V, from his previous relationship.

Just five days bore Sire's arrival, Usher celebrated Sovereign's first birthday on Instagram. "I’m still flying on a natural high … nothing made me happier than to welcome you my dear heart, my love bug on this day," he gushed. "You have a spirit like you’ve been here before...that’s why I call you Polly. Feels like we’ve done the dance before. I love you baby my Sové “ReignBo” Raymond."

It seems like Sovereign got the best birthday present ever this year—a new baby brother to play with. We can't wait to see how cute this sibling duo is together.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.