WATCH: Burglar Falls From Roof While Trying To Break Into Portland Store

Criminals have been coming up with creative ways to break into businesses. Two burglars were no different after they were caught on camera dropping down into a Portland hardware store from the roof, KGW reports.

The burglary reportedly happened Sunday night (October 10) at an ACE Hardware store located at Northwest 16th Avenue and Glisan Street. The footage shows the suspects using rope to scale down into the building through the skylight, but one of them didn't make a smooth landing.

"Come through the window there, slid on down and whacked themselves right there on the end of that shelf," Drew Stefani, the store supervisor, told reporters. "The video is pretty humorous. At least one of the thieves kind of fell coming in, which was a little cosmic karmic relief for us."

Apparently, the burglar was well enough to help their partner steal $5,000 in merchandise within 30 minutes. Home security systems, high-end flashlights, and power tools were among the missing products, reporters say.

Stefani says the security cameras got a good profile of the suspects. Contact Portland Police if you recognize the men in the video.

This wasn't the only burglary mishap to happen in the Portland metro area. A Vancouver woman says someone drilled two holes in the wall of her business to steal money and merchandise -- and it was all captured on video.