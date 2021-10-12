WATCH: White Sox Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg To Catch Baseball In Stands

A Chicago White Sox fan's unique catch from the stands during a recent game at Guaranteed Rate Field has gone viral.

NBC Chicago reports Shannon Frendreis took off her prosthetic leg and lent it to a friend, who caught the ball after it was tossed into the stands.

Frendreis shared the video on her TikTok account earlier this month and it has since gone viral, gaining more than 3 million views, 478,700 likes and 2,202 comments as of Tuesday (October 12) morning.

"Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,"