1 Ohio Museum Ranks Among The Most Haunted Places in America

Halloween is around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit by visiting “haunted” places during spooky season.

Luckily, Ohioans don’t have to travel far.

That’s according to Conde Nast Traveler, which shared the 32 most haunted places in America, encouraging a “coast-to-coast tour of the most haunted places in the U.S., where lingering spirits roam through the halls of hotels, abandoned insane asylums, Broadway theaters, and even a city zoo.” Conde Nast Traveler also notes — for those who are easily spooked — that the haunted gems also include culture, history and more to offer something for everyone.

So, where can you find the most haunted place in Ohio?

The Ohio State Reformatory, located in Mansfield. Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler says about it:

“Opened in 1896, the Ohio State Reformatory is famous for its Gothic facade and ominous six-story cell block. But its greatest claim to fame is when it served as the filming location for The Shawshank Redemption, though the prison was shrouded in terror long before Red and Andy holed up there. The reformatory closed in 1990 due to overcrowding and inhumane conditions, but not before more than 200 people (including two guards) died in the building. Legend says that the ghosts of several former inmates still roam the halls, as well as an old guard who jabs people with his nightstick. There are various ways for visitors to experience the hauntings first-hand, from two-hour guided tours to private paranormal investigations.”

Interested in that “coast-to-coast tour,” or just curious about other spooky attractions in the U.S.? Find the rest of the list here.