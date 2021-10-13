Actor William Shatner, 90, Becomes Oldest Person To Reach Space

Actor William Shatner became the oldest person to reach space during a rocket launch Wednesday (October 13) morning.

Shatner, who famously played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, beginning the role more than 50 years ago, was among four crew members and two paying customers on the capsule developed by Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who completed a similar mission in July.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now," Shatner said in a statement obtained by NBC News prior to the launch. "I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle."

Crew members on Wednesday's New Shepard NS-18 flight to the edge of space included Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, as well as two paying customers, Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen.

Liftoff was initially scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT, delayed 30 minutes after crews worked on "vehicle readiness" prior to liftoff, as well as an additional 20 minutes, taking off at 9:50 a.m. CT.

Shatner and crew returned to Earth and landed safely about 10 minutes later.

Wally Funk, who flew alongside Bezos during the Billionaire's space mission in July, was previously the oldest space traveler at the age of 82.

Wednesday's flight as the 18th overall and the second human flight for the New Shepard NS-18, which was named in honor of Alan Shepard, the first American to travel to space in 1961.