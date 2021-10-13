Breathtaking Photos Capture Northern Lights Over Ohio

Ohioans took to social media with stunning photos capturing a phenomenon that’s most often observed in Norway, Iceland and other northern countries.

Residents in the northern areas of the Buckeye State got to catch a rare glimpse of the northern lights on Monday (October 11). It happened because of a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun on Saturday (October 9), so NASA issued a geomagnetic storm watch to alert that the lights could be seen in the northern U.S., Cleveland’s WKYC-TV explained. The station also shared some photos from viewers who saw the lights in Ohio.

The National Weather Service Cleveland shared an image of the northern lights from space, shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday (October 12):

“The #NorthernLights were captured on a The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) satelllite imagery just a little while ago. Here is a look from Space!”

Check out these photos of the northern lights over Ohio: