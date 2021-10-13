Charlotte Man Wins Big Prize In North Carolina Lottery

A man in North Carolina recently discovered that there is nothing like starting your week with a huge lottery win.

Richard Stancek, of Concord, recently made a trip to a local grocery store where he purchased a Millionaire scratch-off ticket to try his luck at the North Carolina Education Lottery. After buying his $30 ticket from the Harris Teeter on South Sharon Amity in Charlotte, he found that he was the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize, according to a release from the state lottery.

The Cabarrus County man claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (October 11), bringing home a total of $70,759 after state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, the Millionaire Maker game launched with 30 $1 million prizes and 10 prizes of $100,000. As of Wednesday, 20 people have claimed the $1 million prizes while five people have won $100,000.

Stanchek isn't the only North Carolina resident hitting it big in the state lottery with a Millionaire Maker win. Last week, a man from Lexington scored one of the $1 million prizes just four days after getting married. Additionally, a couple of military veterans will finally get to have the wedding of their dreams thanks to another North Carolina scratch-off game.