Dolly Parton Announces Collector’s Item With Stories Behind 175 Songs

Calling all Dolly Parton fans: the country music icon just released a limited edition collector’s item!

Parton took to social media with the announcement: “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Limited Edition” just released from Chronicle Books. Here’s what to expect, according to the “9 to 5” artist herself:

“This collector’s item features stories behind 175 of my songs and a 45 record on pink vinyl with two never-before-released demos. 150 signed limited editions are available as well, both available in select stores only!”

Chronicle Books noted in an edit to its announcement that “superfans” have already purchased the limited number of copies signed by Parton. Here’s what to expect from Songteller, according to the publisher:

“Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics is a landmark celebration of the remarkable life and career of a country music and pop culture legend. As told by Dolly Parton in her own inimitable words, explore the songs that have defined her journey. Illustrated throughout with rare photos and memorabilia from Dolly Parton's personal and business archives. Mining over 60 years of songwriting, Dolly Parton highlights 175 of her songs and brings readers behind the lyrics.”

Find more information about Parton's new collector's item here.