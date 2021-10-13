Garth Brooks To Tribute Randy Travis With Special CMT Honor

Garth Brooks will step up to the plate and honor Randy Travis during the CMT Artist of the Year special, which airs on Wednesday (October 13).

As per PEOPLE, Brooks, 59, will pay tribute to Travis, 62, with the Artist of a Lifetime award at the ceremony and the tribute is just the latest exchange in the pair’s lengthy friendship. In fact, back in 2019, Brooks spoke with The Tennessean about how Travis “saved country music.” "I don't know of any artist who took a format and turned it 180 [degrees] back to where it came from and made it bigger than it was then," he said at the time.

Aside from Travis' accolade, CMT will also honor the likes of Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs as Artists of the Year." 'We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year. We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby and Luke," Margaret Comeaux, the VP of production, said in a press release in September.

Additionally, Mickey Guyton will be honored with the CMT's Breakout Artist of the Year award and deliver a performance, alongside Yola. She will become the fourth act to receive the honor after Chris Stapleton in 2015, Kelsea Ballerini in 2016 and Ashley McBryde in 2019.