Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Ohio

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.

In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Buckeye State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:

“Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Ohio from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb).”

These are 10 of the most famous actors from Ohio:

Luke Grimes , born in Dayton and known for playing Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone,” among other roles.

, born in Dayton and known for playing Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone,” among other roles. Clancy Brown , born in Urbana and known for playing Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption,” among other roles.

, born in Urbana and known for playing Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption,” among other roles. Paul Newman , born in Shaker Heights and known for playing Eddie Felson in "The Hustler,” among other roles.

, born in Shaker Heights and known for playing Eddie Felson in "The Hustler,” among other roles. John Magaro , born in Akron and known for playing Charlie Geller in "The Big Short,” among other roles.

, born in Akron and known for playing Charlie Geller in "The Big Short,” among other roles. Matt Lander , born in Massillon and known for playing Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” among other roles.

, born in Massillon and known for playing Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” among other roles. Alan Ruck , born in Cleveland and known for playing Cameron Frye in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” among other roles.

, born in Cleveland and known for playing Cameron Frye in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” among other roles. Josh Radnor , born in Columbus and known for playing Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother,” among other roles.

, born in Columbus and known for playing Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother,” among other roles. Jim Cummings , born in Youngstown and known for playing Winnie the Pooh / Tigger in "Winnie the Pooh,” among other roles.

, born in Youngstown and known for playing Winnie the Pooh / Tigger in "Winnie the Pooh,” among other roles. Mark Boone Junior , born in Cincinnati and known for playing Burt in "Memento,” among other roles.

, born in Cincinnati and known for playing Burt in "Memento,” among other roles. Jack Weston, born in Cleveland and known for playing Max Kellerman in " Dirty Dancing,” among other roles.

See the rest of the list from Stacker here.