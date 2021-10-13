Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Ohio
By Kelly Fisher
October 13, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.
In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Buckeye State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:
“Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Ohio from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb).”
These are 10 of the most famous actors from Ohio:
- Luke Grimes, born in Dayton and known for playing Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone,” among other roles.
- Clancy Brown, born in Urbana and known for playing Captain Hadley in "The Shawshank Redemption,” among other roles.
- Paul Newman, born in Shaker Heights and known for playing Eddie Felson in "The Hustler,” among other roles.
- John Magaro, born in Akron and known for playing Charlie Geller in "The Big Short,” among other roles.
- Matt Lander, born in Massillon and known for playing Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” among other roles.
- Alan Ruck, born in Cleveland and known for playing Cameron Frye in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” among other roles.
- Josh Radnor, born in Columbus and known for playing Ted Mosby in "How I Met Your Mother,” among other roles.
- Jim Cummings, born in Youngstown and known for playing Winnie the Pooh / Tigger in "Winnie the Pooh,” among other roles.
- Mark Boone Junior, born in Cincinnati and known for playing Burt in "Memento,” among other roles.
- Jack Weston, born in Cleveland and known for playing Max Kellerman in " Dirty Dancing,” among other roles.
See the rest of the list from Stacker here.