Here Are The Best Haunted Houses in Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

October 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season. With scares around every corner, you can laugh, scream, and enjoy your time with friends and family.

Some haunted houses are just better than others, however.

Yelp has a list of the top 5 highest-rated haunted houses in Salt Lake City.

According to Yelp, the best haunted house in Salt Lake City is Nightmare On 13th. One reviewer wrote:

"Nightmare On 13th was pretty freaking legit. It was so well done! The whole thing was just clever and creative and I really appreciated it. It didn't seem cheap and tacky at all! The theming is cool and the scares didn't seem to get repetitive to me at all. Also, the scares here are all in good fun which I really liked. I never felt unsafe or that things went too far. It was just enough that I was screaming and laughing my way through the entire thing."

According to Yelp, here are the top 5 "haunted" attractions in and around SLC.

  1. Nightmare on 13th
  2. Fear Factory
  3. Dead City Haunted House
  4. Castle of Chaos Haunted House
  5. Asylum 49

Click here to see more about Nightmare On 13th.

Click here to see the full list.

