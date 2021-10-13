Meghan Trainor Films Solo Bathroom Visit After Side-By-Side Toilet Reveal

Meghan Trainor and her toilets are back in the news.

After Trainor, 27, revealed that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, 29, have used the bathroom simultaneously, social media exploded with reactions. "We just got a new house and we did construction - nobody knows this - but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she admitted during a podcast appearance. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

She later went on to clarify that the two have only done their business once "laughed and said never again," only to admit that they do pee next to one another.

Now, Trainor has shared a visual of the toilet situation via TikTok. In a new post, the pop star joined in on the joke by filming her bathroom break to the tune of Celine Dion’s classic, “All By Myself.” “POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other,” she captioned the brief clip.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, she admitted that she “didn’t know it was gonna be such a big deal.“ “That’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast,” she continued. “But, yeah, when we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you got to pee and there’s so many moments where I was like, ‘Move!’ You know? I was like, ‘I have to go!'”