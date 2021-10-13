Mixing COVID Vaccines For Booster Shots Is Effective: NIH Study

A new study conducted by the National Institutes of Health shows that COVID-19 vaccines are just as effective if you mix and match different brands for a booster shot.

Researchers measured the antibody levels of 458 volunteers two weeks after their booster shot and then measured them again two weeks later. The study found that people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and then a booster with the other company's vaccine had a similar antibody response to those who received the same brand of shot for their booster.

Those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and then a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna had a higher antibody response than those who were given Johnson & Johnson's booster shot.

The findings have not been peer-reviewed and will be presented to the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee when it meets on Friday (October 15). The committee is meeting on Thursday and Friday to discuss recommending booster shots for Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines.

It is unclear if the committee will authorize mixing vaccines from different brands when they meet later this week.

The committee previously recommended booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for some adults.