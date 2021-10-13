Multiple People Killed In Bow And Arrow Attack In Norway

By Bill Galluccio

October 13, 2021

NORWAY-ATTACK-POLICE
Photo: Getty Images

At least four people were killed when a man armed with a bow and arrow went on a killing spree in the city of Kongsberg, Norway. An unknown number of people were injured.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several injured and several killed as a result of the action. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. The Kongsberg municipality has been notified and has set up crisis teams to assist and follow up with those who need it," Øyvind Aas, Drammen Police Chief, said during a press conference according to CNN.

Authorities have a suspect in custody and believe he acted alone. He was taken to a police station in Drammen, which is about 40 miles away. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack and have not ruled out that it could be an act of terrorism.

"From the course of events, it is natural to consider whether this is an act of terrorism," Aas said. "The apprehended person has not been questioned, and it is therefore too early to say anything about this and what was the person's motivation."

The attack lasted about 30 minutes and occurred over a wide area throughout Kongsberg. Authorities have cordoned off several areas of the city as part of the investigation.

In the wake of the attack, authorities have temporarily authorized police to carry guns.

"This is an additional emergency measure," the Norwegian Police Directorate said in a statement. "The police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country."

