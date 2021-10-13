Star Of Netflix's 'Cheer' Joins A Utah University Cheer Team

One star of the hit Netflix show Cheer has joined one Utah university cheer team, reported ABC 4. Cheer is a six-part series on Netflix that aired in January of 2020 and follows Navarro College's champion cheer team

Gabi Butler, former Navarro College flyer, is now cheering on Weber State University's nationally-ranked cheer team.

Butler told Weber State University, "Half the time, on the show, I was either crying or I was hurt or I was, like, just going through a hard time, and people were like, ‘Wow, we have so much more respect for you now that you showed us that side of you.’ I think that’s the best part of it, people got to see how I actually was, versus the social media aspect."

Butler is a flyer on the team, meaning she is at the top of stunts. Butler's teammate, Elsa Hasset, ranked number one in partner stunts for 2021 at the national championships. She said last year's team was "ridiculously talented" but this year it's "10 times more talented." According to Hasset, Butler fits right in on the squad with her talent and work ethic.

Butler said that she is loving her time at Weber State so far. She said, "I used to not like game day at all, but at Weber State, the games are genuinely so much fun. I actually enjoy cheering at the games. We get a crowd, and they love our energy, so let’s give it back to them. I am so, so proud to be a Wildcat."