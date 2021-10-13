Texas Couple Finds Tiny Chihuahua Hiding In Their Suitcase At Airport

Icky the chihuahua was determined to join his owners on their Las Vegas vacation last month.

Jared and Kristi Owens were checking into their flight at the Southwest counter at the Lubbock, Texas, airport on September 26 when the clerk told the couple their suitcase was six pounds too heavy.

The couple opened up their luggage to move some items around, but they quickly discovered where the extra six pounds came from.

"There’s our dog coming out of my boot, coming out of my boot with his head bopping up," Jared told KDBC.

It was Icky!