The Tastiest Dessert In Colorado Can Be Found At This Candy Shop

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Desserts are perfect in almost every way. You can enjoy a slice of cake after a hearty meal, or sip on a milkshake while eating a burger or some fries. How about donuts for breakfast, or snacking on cookies whenever? There are countless tasty treats to enjoy at any time of the day.

But with so many to choose from, where can you get the best dessert where you live? Eat This, Not That! laid out the most delicious sweets in each state, including Colorado!

Here's the No. 1 treat to get in the Centennial State:

A Candy Sculpture from The Inventing Room Dessert Shop!

"Inspired by the whimsy in the 1971 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory movie, this sweet shop creates magical seeming sweets and treats for guests," writers say. "The menu does change regularly, but we're currently charmed by the creative candy sculptures. This is an experience that has to be tasted to be believed!"

If you want to try a candy sculpture, and many more of The Inventing Room's offerings, swing by 4433 West 29th Avenue, Unit 101 in Denver.

Click here to see more amazing treats from across the country.

