These Are The Top 10 School Districts in Texas

Choosing a school for your children to attend is a major decision. That's why Niche released its list of the 2022 Best School Districts in Texas.

Niche says the ranking "is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

So what is the best school district in the Lone Star State?

According to Niche, it's the Eanes Independent School District.

Located in Austin, the district operates 11 schools and serves 8,166 students in grades PK-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state scores, 81% of students are proficient in math and 82% in reading.

These are the best 10 school districts in Texas, according to Niche:

Eanes Independent School District South Texas Independent School District Highland Park Independent School District Carroll Independent School District Coppell Independent School District Lovejoy Independent School District Frisco Independent School District Argyle Independent School District Grapeville-Colleyville Independent School District Allen Independent School District

See how your child's school district ranks here.