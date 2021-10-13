These Are The Top 10 School Districts in Texas

By Anna Gallegos

October 13, 2021

Private Academy In Houston Starts New School Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Photo: Getty Images

Choosing a school for your children to attend is a major decision. That's why Niche released its list of the 2022 Best School Districts in Texas.

Niche says the ranking "is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

So what is the best school district in the Lone Star State?

According to Niche, it's the Eanes Independent School District.

Located in Austin, the district operates 11 schools and serves 8,166 students in grades PK-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state scores, 81% of students are proficient in math and 82% in reading.

These are the best 10 school districts in Texas, according to Niche:

  1. Eanes Independent School District
  2. South Texas Independent School District
  3. Highland Park Independent School District
  4. Carroll Independent School District
  5. Coppell Independent School District
  6. Lovejoy Independent School District
  7. Frisco Independent School District
  8. Argyle Independent School District
  9. Grapeville-Colleyville Independent School District
  10. Allen Independent School District

See how your child's school district ranks here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.