What Are Your Odds Of Seeing A Ghost In Nebraska?

By Kelly Fisher

October 13, 2021

Spooky ghost near haunted house at Halloween
Photo: Getty Images

Spooky season is upon us, and if you’re hoping to encounter some paranormal activity, you’ll have better luck in some states than others.

Luckily, you can use an interactive map to figure out where you’ll have your best (or worst) chances of seeing a ghost anywhere in the U.S. There’s also a “ghoulish graph” to break down the busiest years for ghost sightings, beginning in 1972 and carrying on to 2020.

So, what are your odds of spotting a ghost in Nebraska? Cards Chat says your odds are +356300. Check out the rest of the interactive ghost sightings map here.

Although a ghost is a popular (and easy) Halloween costume, most people in Nebraska opted to go another route. Rush Order Tees mapped out the most-searched Halloween costumes in every state, analyzing data from SEMRush. Findings show a schoolgirl costume was the most popular in Nebraska. Other states opted for Power Rangers, Cruella de Vil, Black Widow and others.

Or, when they’re not donning costumes at Halloween gatherings, Nebraskans might be hunkered down watching some of the most popular Halloween episodes in America. For the Cornhusker State, that’s The Simpsons, which beat four other popular series with Halloween episodes: FriendsStranger ThingsThe Big Bang Theory and Criminal Minds, according to USDISH.

