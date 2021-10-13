YUNGBLUD Vows To Offer Gender Neutral Facilities At All His Shows

YUNGBLUD is currently on tour in the UK, and he's making sure there are gender neutral facilities at all his shows.

He announced the move in a Twitter video, pledging in the caption that "I WILL TRY MY BEST THAT EVERY YB SHOW TILL THE END OF TIME HAS GENDER NEUTRAL FACILITIES !"

“It was really important to me that there would be gender-neutral facilities on this tour," YUNGBLUD said in the clip. “I know how hard it is for non-binary people at gigs sometimes, like going to the toilet and stuff, so that’s happening.”

He went on to lament that the venue in Newcastle didn't honor his request and asked them to get out of “the dark ages” before revealing that he created his own bathroom signs. "Shhh!" he said while filming a close-up of the newly posted signs.

“If the council have got a f**king problem with it, talk to me,” the rocker proclaimed.

Watch the full video below.