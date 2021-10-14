Atlanta Icon Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Georgia

Georgia has tons of restaurants to choose from, and oftentimes, a unique experience makes it even better.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! broke down the best themed restaurants in every state, explaining what makes them stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub notes the “tried-and-true” themed chains that most people already know and love, including Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood and the Hard Rock Cafe. However,

“…if you're looking for a more unique experience, a little digging shows that there are themed restaurant gems all over the country. Popular themes include retro (whether it's throwing it back to the 1950s or all the way to the Medieval era), but that's just the tip of the iceberg because some restaurant owners get seriously creative when it comes to choosing their theme.”

The Eat This, Not That! team compiled its list using reviews and feedback (including from locals and from tourists). So, which themed restaurant is the best one in Georgia?

The Varsity, located in Atlanta. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about it:

“Spread across two city blocks, The Varsity is America's biggest drive-in. Its theme is quintessential Americana; you may think you've accidentally stepped onto the set of Grease. You can order from your car or dine inside at the old-school Formica tables and booths. Whichever you decide, your meal will be brought to you by a waiter dressed in a themed uniform.”

