Human Remains K9 Unit Joins The Search For Brian Laundrie

Authorities in Florida are continuing their search for Brian Laundrie and have returned to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve. WFLA reporter Allyson Henning tweeted that it was the first time this week that she has seen law enforcement activity at the Carlton Reserve.

Officials requested a K-9 forensics unit, which includes a human remains dog, to join the search efforts in the heavily wooded nature reserve.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed they sent the K-9 unit, telling Newsweek they are one of the only agencies in the state that has a human remains K9.

"Authorities in that area have requested the assistance of PSO's human remains detection K9s," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "As PSO is one of the only law enforcement agencies in Florida that has HRD K9s within our K9 unit, we're often requested to assist other agencies across the state."

Officials did not say if they have found any evidence of human remains or why they requested the K9 unit to join the search effort.

Laundrie disappeared one month ago, just three days after his fiancé Gabby Petito was reported missing. Her body was found in a national forest in Teton County, Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said that she was strangled to death.

Laundrie is not officially a suspect in Petito's death but is considered a person of interest in the case. A federal warrant has been issued for his arrest for using a debit card without permission.