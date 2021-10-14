Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Will Not Crop New Puppy's Ears: 'It's Cruel'

By Hayden Brooks

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will not be cropping their new puppy's ears off and the latter explained just why.

On Wednesday (October 13), Asghari took to Instagram Story to explain why he and his fiancé made the decision to not have their Doberman puppy, Porsha, go under the knife. "First of all, we love her floppy ears," the actor told viewers. "Two, she's a lover not a fighter. She's a protector. And three, it turns out that it's actually pretty cruel to do that to Dobermans or any dog. It's actually a fashion statement. It's something that people do for cosmetic reasons, and you know, all the other excuses that are out there."

Asghari revealed that Porsha's tail had already been docked when they got the canine, but they wouldn't have opted to have the procedure done if they have been given the choice. As per Asghari, cropping a puppy's ears actually affects the puppy psychologically and creates that trauma because puppies are so young, and they're developing," before deeming the move "selfish."

"I highly recommend you educate yourself on these things," he continued. "I thought these dogs come up with their ears like that."

Britney Spears
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.