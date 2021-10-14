Butterball Recalls Over 14,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey

By Bill Galluccio

October 14, 2021

ground meat in the shop packing
Photo: Getty Images

Butterball is recalling 14,000 pounds of ground turkey because it may be contaminated with pieces of blue plastic. The ground turkey was produced on September 28, 2021, and includes the following items:

2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all-natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The packages of ground turkey were shipped to retailers across the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has not received any reports of illness or injury related to the contaminated products.

Butterball said that it is working to remove the items from stores.

The USDA asked consumers to check their refrigerators or freezers to ensure they do not have the recalled products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA wrote in the recall notice.

