Coldplay Announce First Tour In 4 Years With Eco-Friendly Focus

Coldplay had to put a pause on touring in 2019 because of the environmental impact of concerts, but the group has announced an exciting new trek in support of their new album, Music of the Spheres.

On Thursday (October 14), the band shared news of an accompanying world tour in support of their upcoming LP, which drops on Friday. The trek will see them perform 122 shows across five continents, with a 12-point eco-friendly action plan to become as sustainable and low-carbon as possible. Starting in April 2022, the trek will cut their CO2 emissions by 50% compared to their previous treks, develop and support sustainable touring practices and offset CO2 emissions through initiatives like funding the planting of a tree for every ticket sold.

Fans will also take part in the initiative as the trek will be partially powered by a dance floor that generates electricity when attendees jump up and down, pedaling power at the venue. "When they move, they power the concert," frontman Chris Martin told BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson. "And we have bicycles too that do the same thing. The more people move, the more they're helping. You know when the frontman says, 'We need you to jump up and down’?”

If that wasn’t enough, Coldplay partnered with BMW to develop a rechargeable show battery that will be powered by recycled cooking oil, solar power and kinetic energy. Click here to see a full list of tour dates.

iHeartRadio will also celebrate the new album with a nationwide audio roadblock and exclusive interviews across more than 150 Hot Adult Contemporary (Hot AC) and Alternative Rock (Alt) and Contemporary Hit Music (CHR) broadcast stations nationwide and digitally on the iHeartRadio app, as well as a week-long national flyaway launching October 25, offering fans the chance to win an exclusive trip to one of the U.S. tour dates.

Additionally, their iHeartRadio Album Release Party will air on Thursday at 9 PM ET and be streamed on The CW App or CWTV.com. Fans can listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station. The show will commence with a music-to-light show in partnership with the Empire State building featuring the band’s new collab with BTS, "My Universe," simulcasted across New York’s Z100 and available on the iHeartRadio app at 8:55 PM ET.