Death Cab For Cutie Share Previously Unreleased Version Of 'Coney Island'

Death Cab For Cutie's The Photo Album turned 20 this month, and to celebrate the band's releasing a 20th anniversary edition of the record.

DCFC announced the 35-track project via social media. "To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Photo Album, we’re releasing a 35-track deluxe edition of the record with remastered audio plus previously unreleased tracks, demos, studio outtakes, and other rarities," they wrote on Instagram. "Plus, a limited edition 2xLP version of the album on clear vinyl is available for pre-order now. It includes the original album newly remastered for vinyl on disc one and The Stability E.P. on disc two, in addition to a download code for all the digital-only bonus tracks.

They teased the release with a previously unreleased version of "Coney Island," which you can listen to above.

“It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” frontman Ben Gibbard said of the song in a statement. “In that particular case, it made the song a lot more interesting and gave it a nice flavor and a loneliness that sits well on the album.”

The Photo Album deluxe edition is slated to come out October 29 digitally, with the vinyl release set for early 2022, and is available for pre-order here.