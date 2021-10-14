Elementary School Student Brings Loaded Gun To Atlanta School

By Kelly Fisher

October 14, 2021

Loaded 9mm pistol in the school backpack. School shootings, gun control concept image.
Photo: Getty Images

Parents received a letter from an Atlanta charter school informing them that an elementary-school student had a loaded gun in his book bag on campus.

The incident happened at Charles R. Drew Charter School on Tuesday (October 12). Head of School Peter McKnight confirmed that the weapon was confiscated without incident after another student reported the weapon to a staff member. No one was injured during the incident, and law enforcement officials do not believe the student brought the loaded gun to school with the intent to harm another person, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The station adds that parents with questions and concerns should contact their student's principal for more information.

McKnight stated that school officials “take this incident very seriously,” and emphasized the importance of safety of students and staff members.

"Additionally, I am reminding our Drew community that it is against APS and Drew Charter School policy to have weapons on campus," McKnight continued. "We urge our students to report any instances of weapons at school to a parent, teacher, principal, counselor, or school resource officer."

The (Macon) Telegraph notes that it’s unclear whether the student will face any disciplinary action, or what that disciplinary action would be.

