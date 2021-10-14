FDA Advisors Unanimously Recommend Booster Shot For Moderna's COVID Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation applies to adults over the age of 65 years, those between the ages of 18 and 64 who have a high risk of severe complications due to COVID, and those who work in fields in which they have an increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

Moderna's booster shot is half the dose of the initial injection. It can be given six months after receiving the second shot.

The recommendation will now be reviewed by the FDA, which has the final say on whether the booster shot should be authorized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also review the decision before the booster shots can be administered. A CDC advisory committee is scheduled to meet next week to discuss the booster shots.

A booster shot for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has already been approved for adults over 65, those who have a high risk of severe COVID complications, and those who could be exposed to the virus at their jobs.

On Friday (October 15), the committee will meet to discuss Johnson & Johnson's request to approve a booster shot.

According to the latest data from the CDC, nearly nine million people have already received a booster shot of Pfizer's vaccine.